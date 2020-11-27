Akufo-Addo encourages women to take up leadership positions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has encouraged women not to shy away from leadership roles as he believes the contribution of women to policymaking is important.

He made this comment during the tenth memorial service for the late Theresa Tagoe at Dansoman in Accra.



The late Theresa Tagoe was a Ghanaian female politician and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party. She was the first female member of parliament of the Ablekuma South Constituency.



She served as a member of the Council of State and was a lifelong member of the Women World Leaders.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the late Theresa Tagoe played a key role in policymaking, and that women have a strong contribution to make in the country.

“She served President Kufour’s government with zeal and enthusiasm... A woman who was determined to break through the ceiling and the glass barrier and make it clear that women have a strong contribution to make in our public life as any other man will do,” he said.



He added that the late Theresa Tagoe was a fearless woman who helped Ghana in the fight for democracy.



“We have met here today on a sad and joyous occasion. Sad because we have come to remind ourselves of a passage of a colleague who was a valiant member of our struggle for freedom and democracy,” he said.



He further mentioned that Theresa Tagoe was a vibrant member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who founded the Women’s Wing of the NPP.