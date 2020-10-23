Akufo-Addo enriching his family in coronavirus fight – Minority blows alarm

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The Minority in Parliament is of the view that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration is engaged in serious cronyism in the fight against the deadly COVID-19.

According to them, two contracts with regards to the fight against COVID-19 are suspicious and need to be explained to the people of Ghana.



The Minority is seeking an explanation for the award of an Insurance contract to the Enterprise Life Insurance a company owned by the Finance Minister for insurance for COVID-19 frontline health workers, alleging conflict of interest in that decision.



Another contract in question is that of the testing of contract at the Kotoka International Airport which was awarded to Frontiers Healthcare Services Limited.

Addressing a Press Conference Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader said “The company was registered on 21st July 2020 just a few days to the commencement of its operations. The company as we have investigated is owned by Healthcare Solutions Services Limited which is owned by the Peters Family Company Limited, also incorporated in 2020. The Peters Family Company Limited itself is registered as an offshore in Dominican. Therefore we don’t want to believe that this may be another case of family and friends.”



Mr Iddrisu further questioned “how was this contract for charging of $150 per passenger awarded? What procurement process was used. The company Healthcare Solutions Services Limited, the rule is that if you don’t have a laboratory you don’t qualify for purpose of undertaking these services. How come they were chosen for the purpose of this and we are looking for further and better particulars of the entity?”



“We are not only concerned about the poorly crafted scheme that they are using to cash-in on poor Ghanaian travellers who are desirous of returning home. But the inability of Frontiers Healthcare Services Limited to deliver the very services for which poor Ghanaian passengers pay $150 for,” he added.