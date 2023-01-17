Akufo-Addo finding it difficult to get replacements for Alan and Akoto – GCPP General Secretary

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The General Secretary of the Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP), Ato Dadzie, is alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is having sleepless nights in his attempt to find capable hands to replace two of his cabinet ministers who have resigned to pursue their ambitions of becoming flagbearers for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It is believed that the resignation of the two ministers has triggered the call for the president to reshuffle his appointees.



The replacement of the two ministers, namely Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen formerly of Trade and Industry and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, formerly of Food and Agriculture, according to the GCPP General Secretary, has become a nightmare for the president.



Mr Dadzie who is a lawyer by profession made this allegation while speaking as a panellist on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM, Thursday, January 12, 2023.



He said many of the NPP stalwarts are shying away from the appointments being offered them by the president because of the abysmal performance of the government in the last couple of years.



He explained that many of the would-be appointees are not comfortable being a part of the government.

“The would-be appointees are rejecting the positions because they don't want to be seen as last-minute substitutes in the eyes of the public,” he said.



He further alleged that some of the capable hands who have been approached by the president have refused to be part of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.



He was of the opinion that the government in the last couple of years has not been attractive to Ghanaians hence the decision by the would-be appointees.



He also said that popular party supporters are refusing to be a part of the government at this last hour.



He stressed that many of the party stalwarts contacted by the president are refusing to take up the appointments because the government has underperformed to the disappointment of Ghanaians, particularly in the past year.

According to him, he is on the side of the party stalwarts who are refusing to take up appointments at the last minute, adding that many of them want to see a dollar-pegged at GHS 4.20 pesewas.



“Which is it not the case as we speak?” he quizzed.



“They also want to see Diesel being sold at GHS 5 per litre which is also not the case under the current administration,” he concluded.