Akufo-Addo fixing issues in road sector Mahama couldn’t fix – Amoako-Atta

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has responded to organizers of the #FixTheCountry movement, touting the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government in fixing issues in the roads sector.

The #FixTheCountry movement has lambasted the Akufo-Addo government for the hardships imposed on Ghanaians, following the increase in taxes, spike in the cost of food, unavailability of water, intermittent power outages, the poor state of roads among others.



But the Roads and Highways Minister after touring some road projects in the Eastern Region said the government is fixing road projects that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not do.



“All those who have been demanding that we fix the country, we have been fixing the country since 2017. The President of the Republic and the government have been fixing the country.”



“The problems that the NDC could not fix, we are fixing them, particularly in the roads sector.”



He challenged the protesters to hold a national debate to compare the projects of the John Mahama-led NDC and Akufo-Addo’s administration, particularly in the roads sector.



“Let’s compare the achievements of the NDC in 8 years and that of Akufo-Addo’s administration which has only been in office for a little over four years.”

The “#FixTheCountry” campaign has been trending online since it started on Twitter a week ago.



It has since become more organised, with its members attempting to hold a demonstration on May 9.



The planned demonstration was however stifled by the state after the Ghana Police Service secured an injunction against it.



The court ruled that the planned protest would not be able to come off until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted.



Conveners of the protest have now moved to challenge the injunction.