Akufo-Addo flies on presidential jet to climate summit in Kenya

Akufo-Addo greets Kenyan minister after descending from the presidential jet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo used the presidential jet when he flew to Kenya for a climate summit that kicked off on September 4.

In photos shared on the Kenyan foreign affairs ministry's social media pages, Akufo-Addo is received by the country's foreign minister as he disembarks from the jet at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.



Aside minister Alfred Mutua, other top Kenyan government officials are present to receive Akufo-Addo as well as Ghana's ambassador to Kenya, Damptey Bediako Asare.



President Akufo-Addo's travels in recent years was deeply scrutinized by North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who published details of luxurious chartered flights at a time he insisted the presidential jet was functional.



Government explained the limitations of the jet, among others that it could not do long haul flights. The jet subsequently went for upgrade in Paris and has since been used by the president for all manner of trips.



About the climate summit



The inaugural Africa Climate Summit attracted numerous world leaders to the East African country.

The three-day event scheduled from September 4, 2023, to September 8, 2023, is being held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).



The primary objective of the Africa Climate Summit is to address the growing impacts of climate change and their associated costs, both on a global scale and specifically within the African continent.



It serves as a crucial platform for informing, shaping, and influencing commitments, pledges, and outcomes related to climate change, ultimately leading to the development of the Nairobi Declaration.



The summit is chaired by President William Ruto, who is also the host. It has attracted the participation of several presidents and other prominent leaders from around the world.



Over 20 African heads of state are attending the event in Nairobi this week.





SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



