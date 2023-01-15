Akufo-Addo flies to Abu Dhabi, London

File photo of President Akufo-Addo boarding Ghana's Presidential Jet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for a 12-day trip that will see him visit Abu Dhabi and London.

The president left Accra on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and is expected back in Ghana on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



The president is expected to be in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).



The event is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social and environmental progress.



ADSW which was established in 2008, brings together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and youth – who all have a stake in the future of our planet – to discuss and engage in bold climate action and innovations that will ensure a more sustainable world for future generations.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to depart the UAE on Thursday, January 19, 2023, to London where he will be making a private visit.



The president’s entourage to Abu Dhabi includes the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in accordance with Article 60(8) of the 1992 Constitution will act in the stead of the president until his return.



