Akufo-Addo focused on giving Ghanaians better life- Ofori Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (right)

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has stated that the government of President Akufo-Addo is focused on making lives better for the citizens.

He said this when he appeared before the Adhoc Committee of Parliament hearing the censure motion brought against him to day Friday 18th November 2022.



According to Ofori Atta, the motion contained disparaging remarks that attacked his integrity and vowed to help give Ghanaians a balance view of issues.



Ken Ofori Atta says he is optimistic that the truth will help dispel any “unfounded doubts” about his motives, competence, and character.



“Hon Co-Chairs, during the course of my remarks this morning, you can expect forthrightness. The proponents’ motion of censure has accused me of many things and includes some very disparaging remarks and attacks on my person and integrity.”

“I am certain that Ghanaians will have a more balanced view of the events that led us here as I take the opportunity to speak to the matters raised,” he said.



“Before I proceed with my detailed responses, I would like to make a personal comment to the Ghanaian people: Since, the Akufo-Addo government came into office in 2017, everything we have sought to do was aimed at making the lives of the people better.”



“We have been focused on this vision to improve lives and in the first four years, our efforts were leading to a realisation of the vision,” he told the committee.