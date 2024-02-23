Akufo-Addo gave me justifiable reasons before I was sacked – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

Former health minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve as a minister.

The Dormaa Central MP indicated that the president first informed him before he was axed from his administration in a February 14 reshuffle.



According to him, the president provided justifiable reasons before he removed him as his health minister.



He asserted that the reshuffling is part of efforts by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight-year jinx.

"This reshuffling will help me do something different in my life. If I tell you the number of times I have seen the sun, you will marvel. This is because I remained dedicated to the job I was given as a minister.



"I am proud of what I have achieved as a minister. I have achieved a lot. I have no regrets. I know what I have achieved," he said in an interview.