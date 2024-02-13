'Akufo-Addo government increasingly getting desperate, draconian – Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

Former President John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the Minority in Parliament to resist any efforts by the government to impose further hardships on Ghanaians ahead of the December elections.

Mr. Mahama emphasised that the Minority is the primary force capable of thwarting the government's attempts to enforce draconian policies that burden the populace.



Speaking to Minority MPs in Ho, Mr Mahama asserted the necessity of preventing the government from causing distress to Ghanaians.

He stated, "Your return is opportune and timely, as it accords you an opportunity to maintain even greater vigilance and oversight over a government that is becoming increasingly desperate and, with no doubt, attempting to ramp draconian policies down the throats of Ghanaians.”



Mr Mahama commended the Minority for their diligence, noting, “On the evidence of what we have seen so far, I believe I speak for the generality of Ghanaians when I say that you in the Minority have lived up to expectations.”