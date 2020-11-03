Akufo-Addo govt has given up on the fight against coronavirus – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the increasing rate of public negligence of coronavirus safety protocols is because the Akufo-Addo-led government has given up on the fight against the virus.

Describing his recent campaign tours in several parts of the country, he said he observed a massive decrease in observation of protocols, a situation which he described as extremely worrying.



In an interaction with StarrFM, the former president said “I think the government has given up the fight against COVID-19. The public awareness and education have gone down.”



While discussing measures his campaign team has put in place to enhance public awareness, indicated that they have implemented strategies to ensure that fewer people are attend his campaign rallies across the country.

Amidst the growing fear of a possible 2nd wave of coronavirus infections, Ghana has recorded 48,200 cases with 47,260 discharges and recoveries.



Meanwhile, there has been a sharp increment in the number of active cases from 399 to 620. Also, 320 persons have died in the process.