11
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo govt living a champagne life on akpeteshie budget - Minority Leader

Ato Forson Newest Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed concern over the government's continued expenditure exceeding the allocated budget in the country.

He pointed out that the lifestyle of the Akufo-Addo government does not align with the budget set for the nation.

"I have always contended that the government led by the majority leader, in particular, has been living a champagne life on an akpeteshie budget. We have a budget that is insufficient, yet the government's lifestyle does not correspond to the financial constraints we face as a country," he stated.

During a media engagement with parliamentary leadership, Ato Forson highlighted that in the ongoing Second Meeting of the Third Session, he expects the appearance of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, for the mid-year budget review.

Forson emphasized that Ofori-Atta's appearance is of utmost importance as it will provide Ghanaians with the opportunity to assess whether the economy is improving or if it will continue on its current trajectory.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy