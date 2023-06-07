Akufo-Addo govt living a champagne life on akpeteshie budget - Minority Leader

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed concern over the government's continued expenditure exceeding the allocated budget in the country.
He pointed out that the lifestyle of the Akufo-Addo government does not align with the budget set for the nation.
"I have always contended that the government led by the majority leader, in particular, has been living a champagne life on an akpeteshie budget. We have a budget that is insufficient, yet the government's lifestyle does not correspond to the financial constraints we face as a country," he stated.
During a media engagement with parliamentary leadership, Ato Forson highlighted that in the ongoing Second Meeting of the Third Session, he expects the appearance of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, for the mid-year budget review.
Forson emphasized that Ofori-Atta's appearance is of utmost importance as it will provide Ghanaians with the opportunity to assess whether the economy is improving or if it will continue on its current trajectory.
