Akufo-Addo govt profiteering from coronavirus testing at KIA – Agbodza

Kwame Governs Agbodza, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza, has raised questions regarding the selection of Frontier, the company in charge of testing all passengers who arrive at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for Coronavirus.

Mr Agbodza said the selection process for the company was shrouded in secrecy and was also not done through competitive bidding.



The directors of the company, he added, are also not known, a situation he described as worrying.



Ghana is charging all passengers $150 for the compulsory COVID-19 test when they arrive at the KIA.



He also accused the government of profiteering with Covid-19 test and further described this as “immoral and heartless.”



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Johnnie Hughes, Mr Agbodza suspected that some unseen hands are duly taking advantage of the testing to enrich themselves.

He said “If Ghana Health Service is not the entity testing for COVID-19 at the airport, why are they those issuing a receipt on the $150?



“How was the company called Frontier selected? Who are the people behind it?



“What is the cost breakdown of the 150 dollars?



“The $150 Covid bonanza at the airport is distributed this way… Ghana Airport Company-$4, Ghana Civil Aviation-$3 and Ghana Health Service- $3,” he said.



His allegations were however challenged by Deputy Director of Communication, Fati Abubakar.

According to her there could be lot of information that the Adaklu MP may not be privy to and that all he said is mere speculative



“Kwame is speculating, does he even know the number of institutions that were engaged in this Covid testing, or the number of centres that we have in this country? On top of that does he even know the cost of the kits, the collaboration between these institutions at the airport?”, she asked.



She insisted it was too early for any to draw conclusions and make allegations to the effect that government is profiteering from the processes.

