Akufo-Addo has bastardized state institutions – Sammy Gyamfi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Military men and police personnel deployed during the 2020 elections which led to the death of some 7 persons were actually members of the New Patriotic Party’s vigilante groups who have been absorbed into mainstream state security structures and deployed for violence, bloodshed and swapping of election results midnight of December 7th 2020.

This is according to the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi who MyNewsGh.com quotes as accusing President Akufo-Addo of being a tyrant who believes in “killing people” not “counting heads”.



Speaking to students of the University of Cape Coast over the weekend in an NDC TEIN forum, Sammy Gyamfi laid the blame for the loss of lives in the just-ended election on the orders and instructions of Akufo-Addo who is accused of deploying NPP vigilantes into the police and military.



“Akufo-Addo has bastardized state institutions like the police, the military and even the electoral commission… an opponent hell-bent on winning power at all cost”



“Today we have 137 parliamentary seats and even that it is a result of the last-minute brute force by Akufo-Addo using vigilante elements in the military and national security apparels. On the midnight of 7th December using swapping election results, maiming our people, killing innocent people because President Akufo-Addo is a tyrant who believes the election is not about counting heads but killing people!”

So far, seven persons have been confirmed to have lost their lives. According to the police, there were 61 recorded cases of electoral and post-electoral violence across the country in the 2020 poll.



It indicated that 21 of the incidents were true cases of electoral violence, six of which involved gunshots.



The dead are identified as Tajudeen Alhassan (39 years), Abdallah Ayaric (18), Emmanuel Dompreh (36), Samira Zakaria (36), Ibrahim Abass (30), Rita Otoo (15) and Fuseini Musah (14).