'Akufo-Addo has become more prouder than NDC and Mahama' - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro, General Overseer, Alabaster International Ministry, has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become prouder than the opposition NDC and its 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The man of God in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb said the President needs to repent from his arrogance if he wants to see a solution and have a remedy to the current economic hardships facing Ghanaians.



He said the President, who was favoured by God for his meekness has become prouder and his pride will take him down without any remedy.



He noted that without repentance, a proud Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government will go down in the history of Ghana as the worse.



Prophet Kofi Oduro said, "they spoke carelessly without any remembrance and in the humility of your heart, God favoured you but your excellency you have become more prouder than the NDC and their Mahama.



"I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you, sir, the Lord is telling me pride takes everybody down and if you continue to be proud, you will go down without remedy."



He continued: "your government will be the worse in the history of this country. Your excellency, if you continue in the arrogance of speech and the pride of your life, you will never see solution and you will never see remedy.

"I stand here as a man of God and as a prophet of God of not needing anything from you except your repentance and your humility; if not Ghana is going into destruction. It is only the fool that thinks that we are going in the right direction."



