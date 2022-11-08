Akufo-Addo has become the problem instead of solving our problems - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being Ghana's biggest problem.

Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi said that Akufo-Addo, who Ghanaians voted for to solve the problems in the country, has become the biggest problem that has to be dealt with.



He added that the president and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, must step down as the first step to resolving the current economic hardship in the country.



"Bawumia has failed Ghanaians as chairman of the country's Economic Management team; he should resign… he has failed, he does not understand Ghana's economy, the only thing he can do is talk. President Akufo-Addo has also failed; he is the cause of all our problems, he has to resign.



"You (Akufo-Addo) have destroyed Ghana and captured all the resources of the country together with your family members, and you are refusing to resign… Now Akufo-Addo, instead of solving our problems, is the biggest problem we have to solve," he said in Twi.



He added that Akufo-Addo must step down because the hardships in the country now are way more than the hardships in the era of ex-President Mahama where he (Akufo-Addo) as a presidential candidate stated that he will resign “if he were Mahama”.

The NDC national communications officer also refuted assertions that the Akufo-Addo government has established more factories than the John Dramani Mahama administration did.



Watch the interview below:







You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/SEA