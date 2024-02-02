Akufo-Addo has been amazing as President – Asenso Boakye

President Akufo-Addo and Francis Asenso-Boakye

Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye has said President Nana Akufo-Addo has performed excellently in steering the affairs of the nation.

According to the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Ghanaians couldn’t have had a better President at this time.



Speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM Thursday with Bola Ray, Francis Asenso Boakye who once served as a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, recounted how President Akufo-Addo showed excellent leadership during the COVID-19 period when things were tough in the country.



”He has been amazing. We couldn’t have had a better president at this time. Especially during the difficult times of COVID, I was right by him and the kind of leadership that he provided. Things could have been worse if we didn’t have Akufo-Addo as President at that time, even times that he had to make decisions to put the country on lock down.

”Akufo-Addo, I believe that apart from programmes and policies he put in place, the kind of leadership he provided I believe no other president could do better.”



He scored President Akufo-Addo 90% with his management of the country’s affairs.



Francis Asenso Boakye was confident that in the next ten years posterity will celebrate President Akufo-Addo for the policies and programmes he rolled out especially the Free Senior High School programme.