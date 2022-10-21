Akufo-Addo has been left to speak anyhow to Ghanaians – NPP's Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a member of the governing NPP, has questioned why the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been left by his party members to speak to Ghanaians anyhow.

According to him, those handling the President have to do extra work to guide him whenever he is speaking extempore.



The former Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), indicated that he has observed the President speak on many occasions without any prepared speech and the result has one way or the other put him in a bad light.



Dr Amoako Baah's latest criticism of the President comes after the latter during his recent tour of the Ashanti region commented on the deplorable state of Kwabre roads.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was asked during a radio interview that the people of Kwabre have threatened to vote out the ruling party if the deplorable state of roads are not addressed.



In reply, the President responded “No problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me."

Commenting on the issue on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Dr. Amoako Baah said, “We have left the President to be talking anyhow, why? Anytime he is left to talk on his own, it brings issues and no one is cautioning him



“It was an opportunity for the President to score a political point with his responses. If I were around him, I would have tapped on his shoulder to calm down and made him know it was a trap."



The lecturer stressed that the President’s failure to appeal to the conscience of the people will hurt anyone who will lead the party in the next election.



PEN/SARA