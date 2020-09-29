Akufo-Addo has blocked me or changed his number since he became president – PC Appiah Ofori

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency PC Appiah Ofori has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has blocked his number since he came to power.

According to him, he has tried severally to reach him but the call has never gone through after they worked extremely hard in the trenches to bring Akufo-Addo to power in 2017.



What hurts him most is the fact that the President failed to respond to a letter he wrote to him requesting to at least be made a Board Member for the Office of the Special Prosecutor so he could help put people in check and cut the various corrupt practices in the current administration.



The former lawmaker and anti-graft crusader was speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3 monitored by MyNewsGh.com when he made all these revelations.

He said “Either he has blocked my line or changed his line. If I call him it doesn’t go [through]. I petitioned Akufo-Addo that I wanted to be sent to the board of the [Office of] Special Prosecutor so that I will become the investigator but no response from him.



“I wrote the letter as soon as the Special Prosecutor was appointed. I just wanted to go there to investigate all these Auditor General’s reports. Some of the Auditor General’s reports are not comprehensive enough.”



He revealed that while John Dramani Mahama was President, he contacted him to help in the fight against corruption but he put his party first and therefore rejected the offer but he said he has since regretted that singular decision.