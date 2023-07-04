Akufo-Addo has brought showers of blessings - Tema MCE

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has described the government’s provision of potable water to the people of Adaklu in the Volta Region as “showers of blessings.”

In a write-up that was published on social media on Monday, the MCE praised the President for being an agent of water for the community which has lacked proper potable water for a long time.



“Finally, our brothers and sisters in Adaklu can also enjoy clean water, thanks to President Akufo-Addo who has brought them these ‘showers of blessings,’” the MCE wrote.



The statement which is circulating on social media also praised the president for replicating such water supply to other communities in the country.



“On behalf of all of the beneficiary communities, let me join my voice with those of others to say thank you to His Excellency the President,” the MCE added.



On Monday, 3rd July 2023, President Akufo-Addo commissioned phase 3 of a Five Districts Water Supply Project at Adaklu in the Volta Region.



The Project was financed with a concessionary facility from Raiffeisen Bank International AG of Austria, at a cost of €11.5 million.

According to the MCE some 89,150 people in 95 communities in Central Tongu, Adaklu and Agotime-Ziope will be served with potable water from the Volta River at Adidome, under this Project.



“As has been communicated by the Presidency, some of the key components of the Project are the construction of three (3) concrete tanks at Adaklu Kpeleho, Adaklu Sofa, and Adaklu Kpatove, to help keep the water safe from bacteria; the completion of a water booster station at Adaklu Kpeleho to transport water to Adaklu and Agotime-Ziope communities; and the laying of one hundred and seventy-five (175) kilometers of water pipelines.”



The MCE reiterated that it is the focus of the Government is to ensure that all Regions across the country are provided with adequate, safe, affordable and reliable water services.



“This government is, as already communicated by the President, committed to ensuring that Ghana practices safe sanitation and hygiene by the year 2030, in line with the attainment of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”



Meanwhile, the MCE praised the president and his government for still, “delivering on our social contract with Ghanaians even through the current economic challenges and difficulties.”