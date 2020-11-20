Akufo-Addo has cemented his reputation as corruption-clearing agent – NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC

The only modus operandi adopted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the fight against graft is single-handedly clearing his appointees of any wrongdoing even before state investigative bodies step in to probe the alleged corruption cases involving those appointees, the National Communications Officer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said.

Speaking at a press conference at the headquarters of the NDC in Accra on Thursday, November 19, Sammy Gyamfi said President Akufo-Addo’s fight against corruption has been abysmal owing to his lack of political will to tackle his appointees accused of engaging in the practice.



He was speaking in relation to the resignation of Martin Alamisi Amidu as the Special Prosecutor, who cited interference by the president in his investigative work on the Agyapa Royalties agreement as one of the reasons for his exit.

“Even more scandalous was the fact that President Akufo-Addo is said to have requested the Special Prosecutor to be allowed to handle the Agyapa deal.