General News

Akufo-Addo has created more jobs than all 4th republican presidents – NYA boss

President Akufo-Addo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Sylvester Tetteh, has asserted that the sitting President of Ghana, has created the most jobs for Ghanaians.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is the only president in the 4th republic to have created so many opportunities for the ordinary Ghanaian to benefit from.



In an exclusive interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Afrifa-Mensah, host of the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Sylvester said, “no president in the Fourth Republic has created more jobs than President Akufo-Addo.



He created the capacity to employ 100,000 people at a go with the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and Youth in Afforestation programme.”



He stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a period of eight years had instituted an employment net freeze and that it took the intervention of the ruling government to give jobs to the ordinary Ghanaian.

“No regime under the 4th republic has employed more people than the Akufo-Addo administration. Looking at the employment rate in the industry and services, Akufo-Addo’s record of employment is unparalleled in Ghana,” he said.



The NYA boss indicated that, the youth especially will testify to the numerous jobs the president has created in this short span of time.



He believes if every government in the Fourth Republic had done half of what the sitting president has achieved in the area of job creation, “we would’ve seen a lot of development in Ghana.”

