Akufo-Addo has done so well with Ghana that other countries are calling us - Stephen Amoah

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, has lauded the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stating that it has become a model for others on the African continent.

According to the lawmaker for Nhyiaeso, the sitting president has done exceptionally well with the affairs of the country so much so that, leaders of other countries call on him.



He made this argument when he was speaking on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, November 21, during a debate on the 2024 budget as he countered attacks by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I am telling them (NDC) today that where Ghana is going under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, even other countries on the continent of Africa are calling us,” he said.



He stressed that the economy of Ghana under the NPP government has seen more improvement and progress than it has ever seen under the NDC government.



“The reason this government is the best government is that Mr. Speaker, a government that understands that I need to cut down my expenditure.

Go and check 2023, our expenditure target and then the actuals had a difference of positive 14 point something per cent. They should go and check, from 121 billion thereabout, we take 104 billion.



"This illustrates without any ambiguity and debate that we have a serious government that understands cost control to consolidate, to restore, to stabilize the economy,” he added.





Under the leadership of Akufo-Addo, Ghana is progressing to the extent that even other countries on the continent are calling us - Stephen Amoah#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/oD0XbzCH6I — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 22, 2023

BAJ/SARA