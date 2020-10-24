Akufo-Addo has done well in Agric sector - Akua Donkor admits

Flagbearer of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor

The founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madam Akua Donkor, has conceded that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has done extremely well in the area of Agriculture and food security.

Madam Akua Donkor, a popular farmer, admits that the NPP administration has changed the face of the agricultural sector, especially in terms of food availability and affordability.



"As a farmer myself, I have to admit that President Akufo-Addo has done well, that programme introduced by the Agric Minister, I mean the Planting for Food and Jobs has been very successful" she noted, stressing that Ghanaians must commend the President and the Minister for this achievement.



She added; "In Ghana today, we have no problem with food, it is available and also affordable. Even during the period of this deadly disease (referring to Covid-19), Ghana had no problem with food at all."



She noted that if she were to advise President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, she would ask them to focus more on the Agricultural sector for their campaign message since in her view, the achievements in that sector are tangible.

"Today farmers are not crying about hardship like they used to do; their production has increased (I can use myself as an example because I have also benefitted from the policy), she remarked.



Adding that; "Nobody should think I am campaigning for the NPP but the thing is that what is true is true."







