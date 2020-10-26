‘Akufo-Addo has done what no one has ever done’ – Adeiso Chief praises NPP govt

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paying homage to the Chiefs of Adeiso

Osabarima Asare Oduro II, the Chief of Adeiso, has urged Ghanaians to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for another four-year term because he has done what no one [President] has done.

The Chief noted that the free SHS policy of the Akufo-Addo led administration is unprecedented, adding that the president has prioritized the future of all Ghanaian children.



“Akufo-Addo is not the only person who has been President of Ghana, but he is the only person who has done what no one has ever done,” Osabarima Asare Oduro II praised the President at a durbar of chiefs and people of Adeiso during a visit by Vice President Bawumia on Sunday.



The Chief explained, “The reason I’m commending Nana Addo is because when I was in secondary school, I could miss school for about two weeks because my mother didn’t have money to pay my fees. Many of my friends also missed school because their parents could not afford to pay their fees.



He continued: “Today, we have a President who says regardless of who you are or where you are from, he is providing Free SHS for every child. Who will do this? God will bless Nana Addo and bless him more.

“What the President, his Vice [President], and his government have done for Ghana, I want to send a special message to the President that the people of Adeiso are so grateful to him.”



Osabarima Asare Oduro II then declared: “If the President has been able to take care of education, what else do you want that the President can’t do for you?



“I have so many things to ask from the President on behalf of my people but today I won’t do that. Today, I want to appreciate the President for what he is doing for the country and I want to urge the people of Adeiso to spare two minutes of their time and pray for the President and his Vice.”