Akufo-Addo has exhibited honest leadership to Ghanaians – Alan Kyeremateng

Minister of Trade and Industries, Alan John Kojo Kyeremanteng

The Trade Minister, Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng has eulogized President Akufo-Addo saying he is an honest leader.

According to him, the President is on the right course to deliver his promises to Ghanaians.



Speaking to the cross-section of the media after the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto Launch, Alan Kyeremanteng touted the President’s achievements saying “President Akufo Addo promised to abolish nuisance taxes he delivered, promised electricity tariff reduction he delivered, he promised Free education he delivered, he promised one Village One Dam he is delivering, he promised massive road infrastructure he is delivering, the collapsed National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is fully working, he promised to abolished unemployment he delivered, promise to boost investor and business confidence he delivered and Mr. President promised to bring down inflation and now inflation is a single digit“.

“The President is a proven leader and is ready to do more for the good people of this country because the President promised to rebuild this country, knowing the numerous challenges that face the country and has been honest and fully committed to his promised”, he added.



Mr. Alan Kyeremanteng is optimistic Ghanaians will give the NPP another mandate to rule the country.

