Akufo-Addo has failed in galamsey fight, he must resign – Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike, the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, UPP, has added his voice to calls on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo after putting his presidency on the line vowing to ensure that galamsey activities are stopped, yet he has played a minimal role to achieve that goal.



He said for the past five years, “the situation is becoming dire by the day and galamsey has fought him, Akufo-Addo,” something that clearly signifies that the President must step down from office.



“He must leave office for somebody who can do the job. He has failed the battle against galamsey, it is clear. He has lost it. He put his presidency on the line and if he is honest to the people and has conscience to protect, he must resign honourably,” Odike told Joy News in an interview on Monday, October 10.



“Nana Addo has not extended an invitation to anybody. He claims that he can solve it, that is why he put his presidency on the line. Had it been that he has extended an invitation to all of us (stakeholders, experts and technocrats) to come and join… I was expecting that in the Kumasi forum, there should have been experts that can bring on board divergent ideas to deal with the matter but he brought the chiefs and the government that we are blaming that they are part of it together. How can we resolve this issue?

“Nana Addo does not want all-inclusive governance. Since he assumed office, none of his policies has he invited any political leader. Even when we are bringing alternatives, he thinks that we are detractors to him,” Odike stressed.



The politician and businessman further entreated the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to issue an Executive Instrument (E.I) to ban surface mining in the country.



“If I were the President, I would have used the Executive Instrument to put a temporary ban on the illegal activities, because at this point, we don’t know who is doing legal or illegal mining … for now, the President has to come out with E.I to put a ban on every form of surface mining,” Odike explained.



