Akufo-Addo has fought corruption to public satisfaction - Mustapha Hamid

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid is the campaign coordinator of the New Patriotic Party

Campaign Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has noted that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration has dealt with corruption to the barest minimum.

This, he believes, makes corruption no longer a big issue ahead of the upcoming election.



Addressing a press conference in Accra, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid pointed out recent surveys carried out by interest groups which indicated that most Ghanaians are less interested in corruption.



Joy News reported that the NPP campaign coordinator has expressed that President Akufo-Addo is fighting the menace.

“In all the surveys that have been done by all the reputable research institutions and democratic organisations in our country, including the CDD, the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana none of those surveys show that corruption is upper-most in the minds of the Ghanaian people.



“Now, we want to remind the Ghanaian people and Candidate John Dramani Mahama that the reason corruption was a central issue in 2016 and it is not in 2020 is because it is not a palpable path of the governance structure and system today,” he explained.



Dr Hamid who is also the Zongo and Inner City Development Minister also confirmed that government has commenced efforts to get the country’s share of the Airbus compensation repatriated to Ghana.