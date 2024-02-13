Akufo-Addo has left NPP divided – NPP Man

President Akufo-Addo

The founder and leader of Patriot Ghana, Kwesi Korang, a group affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has opined that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left the party divided.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio on February 12, 2024, he said Akufo-Addo is not a unifier.



According to him, unlike former President Kufour, who was able to unite the party after he was elected a presidential candidate, Akufo-Addo has failed that test.



He claimed that several individuals stood against the election of Kufour as a candidate.



However, after he was elected president, the majority of those who stood against him, were the ones who got the majority of the appointments.



“Several individuals, including the likes of Ajiri Blankson, Kwabena Agyapong, Theresa Tagoe and a lot of others, were opposed to him becoming our presidential candidate.

"But after he was elected president, most of these individuals were his ministers and appointees. He was able to unite the party and close all the ranks in the party. Under Kufour, it was difficult to identify any divisions or cracks unless you had drawn closer," he said.



He continued "But that is not the case today. Today, even when you are far away, you will be able to discover that there is division in the party. One thing Nana Addo has done that I do not appreciate is his failure to unite the party. He has failed to unite the party.



"In terms of governance and managing Ghana, he has done very well. But he has divided the party.



"He has failed to put his own house in order. If he can build the party, the blessings and appreciation he seeks will come to him. Everybody is complaining that he has failed, but the schools, hospitals, and roads he has constructed are better than those of Mahama.



"This is because there is bitterness and division, and that is why he is facing this challenge. He should mobilise and unite the party, and all other things will follow as he requires," he told the host Kwabena Agyapong.



He added, “Akufo-Addo is aware he has failed to unite the party. If he were candid and truthful, he would admit to this fact. Those who are his assigns and associates are aware that Akufo-Addo has failed in uniting us,” he stressed.