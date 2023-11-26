Akufo-Addo has made it clear what he thinks of democracy - Prof Hanke

Professor Steve Hanke, an economist and professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University in the United States (US), has once again taken a swipe at Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
In a post shared on X, on Sunday, November 26, 2023, the US academic accused President Akufo-Addo of oppressing the rights of Ghanaians to demonstrate against his government.
He said that the president's action clearly shows his view of democracy.
“By stamping out protests against his regime, Ghanaian Pres. Akufo-Addo has made it clear what he thinks of democracy,” he wrote.
The post had a poster which showed a giant Akufo-Addo trampling on demonstrating Ghanaians.
Professor Steve Hanke is one of the fierce critics of President Akufo-Addo and his government on social media.
He has on a number of occasions slammed Akufo-Addo over his management of Ghana’s economy.
He once said that President Akufo-Addo is a “masterclass of economic incompetence” and on another occasion said that “Akufo-Addo’s economic ‘stupidity’ is taking Ghana nowhere”.
