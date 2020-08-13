Politics

Akufo-Addo has made the future of Ghanaian youth bleak – NDC Youth Organiser

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, says the future for the Ghanaian youth is miserable due to the poor economic management by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Cleaning of the banking sector by government, according to Mr Opare Addo, has malformed and collapsed businesses, making lives excruciating especially for the youth.



He said the NPP, while in opposition, promised and gave huge hopes to the youth, yet have failed woefully making him shudder at the thought of the future of this country.



The Former Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North in the Eastern Region, speaking on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on 12th August, 2020, said the youth are unhappy and disenfranchised due to failed promises by President Akufo-Addo.



Opare Addo told host Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa that NPP, during the 2016 electioneering campaign season, had an overwhelming support from various youth groups due to varied and buoyant promises.



“Our future as youth in the country has not been the one we had wanted and the future looks very bleak for young people because of poor management of the economy by this government.”

Commenting of the theme for International Youth Day 2020, ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’, the NDC Youth Organiser said the next NDC administration will restore hope to the youth as the party’s manifesto is filled with policies aimed at making their lives better.



He touted the numerous policies rolled out under the erstwhile administration, saying they were to empower and better the lives of the youth and the party would continue implementing more youth-centered policies including free TVET education, among others, when voted back into government.



The next NDC administration, he said, would also introduce a national apprenticeship programme, which would create approximately 100,000 job opportunities for the young to learn apprenticeship.



Mr Opare Addo thus entreated the youth to massively vote for NDC come December 7 so that all the promises made by the NDC flagbearer and the former president, John Mahama, would be implemented.

