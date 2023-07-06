Akufo-Addo has no option than to sign the LGBTQ Bill - Appiah Kubi

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi has stated that President Akufo-Addo has no option than to sign the LGBTQ Bill if passed.

According to the MP, President Akufo-Addo cannot say he will not sign the Human Sexual and Family Values Bill into law after it has been passed by parliament because he is bound by the constitution.



“The clergy, civil society, even the Muslim community, so the whole Ghana is unanimous in the rejection of such an invitation to engage in LGBTQ so the President has no option.



“He has no option but to accent to the bill. I am positive and hopeful that the President will accent to the Bill to be law,” the lawmaker told Starr News.



Ghana’s Parliament has adopted the report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs on the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill recommending its passage amidst chaos.

Chairman of the committee Kwame Anyimadu Antwi in presenting the report argued the bill has been fine-tuned to conform with the dictates of the constitution of the country.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin after both sides threw weight behind the bill asked for any descanting voice but no one rose up.



He however added that considering the numbers in the house on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, he will still open the floor for the debate.