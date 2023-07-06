4
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo has no option than to sign the LGBTQ Bill - Appiah Kubi

Andy Appiah Kubi Asante Akim Noorth MP NPP.png Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi has stated that President Akufo-Addo has no option than to sign the LGBTQ Bill if passed.

According to the MP, President Akufo-Addo cannot say he will not sign the Human Sexual and Family Values Bill into law after it has been passed by parliament because he is bound by the constitution.

“The clergy, civil society, even the Muslim community, so the whole Ghana is unanimous in the rejection of such an invitation to engage in LGBTQ so the President has no option.

“He has no option but to accent to the bill. I am positive and hopeful that the President will accent to the Bill to be law,” the lawmaker told Starr News.

Ghana’s Parliament has adopted the report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs on the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill recommending its passage amidst chaos.

Chairman of the committee Kwame Anyimadu Antwi in presenting the report argued the bill has been fine-tuned to conform with the dictates of the constitution of the country.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin after both sides threw weight behind the bill asked for any descanting voice but no one rose up.

He however added that considering the numbers in the house on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, he will still open the floor for the debate.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Report men who force you to have oral sex - Ursula to women
The moment Bagbin asked a big question that silenced all MPs
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey