Akufo-Addo has not scammed anybody - Tema MCE replies Asiedu Nketia

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has responded to accusations by the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress that President Akufo-Addo’s promises have turned out to be a scam.

Reacting to Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s conclusion at a public forum by the NDC in reaction to the President’s delivery of the state of the nation address, the Tema Mayor pointed out that the biggest of all the promises have been delivered.



“When you have a situation where you can see children attending school free under Free SHS, factories dotted all over the country under ‘one district, one factory,’ and graduates engaged under NABCO, it does not sound right when you hear people saying president Akufo-Addo has scammed Ghanaians,” the MCE said in an interview.



He added, “these are the flagship promises and they have been achieved and so on what basis can anyone say that the president’s promises have turned out to be a scam?” he asked rhetorically.



The MCE’s response comes after the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia told the crowd at the NDC’s forum which it held to explain what it says is the true state of the country that President Akufo-Addo’s promises have turned out to be scams.



“During this crisis, nothing the President says can be believed because everything he has said has proven to be untrue. Ghanaians have come to realize that the claim by the President that he knew how to revive a dead economy was a scam. ‘We are a proud nation, we are not going to the IMF’ was a scam and there will be no haircut was a scam,” Mr Nketia said.

He added, “the promise to abolish road toll was a scam. The promise to convert toll booths to modern public toilets was a scam, the claim that there was a global shortage of childhood vaccines was a scam, and no state funds will finance the national cathedral was a scam.”



But according to the Tema Mayor, Mr. Asiedu Nketia’s line of argument is skewed and unfair.



“You realize all the points on which he stands to accuse the president of scamming the Ghanaian people are things that happened in the wake of COVID 19.



“But nobody expected COVID-19 and the pandemic is what threw all of the government’s programs out of gear,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



Even so he said the country is recovering and that the current situation calls for national collaboration rather than attacks that do not serve to unite the nation.