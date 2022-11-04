Akufo-Addo has nothing to lose - Charles Owusu

The former Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Charles Owusu, has said that insults that some Ghanaians are directing at Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will have no effect on him because he has nothing to lose.

According to him, Akufo-Addo is serving his second term as president and nothing can stop him from completing it.



Speaking in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Charles Owusu added that what Ghanaians have to be doing in these hard times is to be proffering solutions to the challenges the country is facing.



“We have to understand that whatever it is, President Akufo-Addo has nothing to lose. If we think insulting him will lead to something changing, it is not true.



“Because he has nothing to lose. He is the president, and he is going for his second term, and he is going to complete it. It is not your insults that will stop him. What is needed is your advice on how to get the country out of the current hardships.



“We have to understand that political parties are in countries and not the other way round. Anything that affects the nation affects members of political parties,” he said in Twi.



IB/SEA