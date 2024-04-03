Akufo-Addo has packed courts with people willing to help election rigging – Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike, the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), has reacted to comments made by Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi that the ruling NPP was not prepared to hand over power to the NDC.

He said the comments were not surprising since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has publicly declared that he was also not prepared to hand over power to the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



"President Akufo-Addo, who is the leader of the country, has made the same comments. He told us that he was not prepared to hand over power to an NDC government.



"This is purely a stupid comment. I will not mince words or apologize for my comments. It is purely stupid for anyone to declare that they will not hand over power," he said.



Odike was of the view that these politicians have the police, army, and other security agencies in their pockets, and so they go about doing things anyhow and making reckless comments.

"When you go to their courts too, they have packed the courts with their cronies and people, so where do you expect us to go when there is trouble?



“If the leader we voted for made the reckless comments and was not punished, do you think the MP would be punished for making the same reckless comments? Bryan Acheampong is being emboldened by Akufo-Addo. The comments are purely stupid and reckless, and I don’t want to excuse anyone for describing them as such.



"If these politicians have any sense or are wise, they will not descend so low and make such dangerous and reckless comments," he said while speaking in an interview with Dr. Ren on Rainbow Radio.