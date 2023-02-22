Akufo-Addo has proven himself resourceful as Commander-in-Chief - Tema MCE

President Akufo-Addo and Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has described President Akufo-Addo as a resourceful Commander-in-chief of the country’s security agencies after the President presented a fleet of vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

In an interview in Tema, the MCE said the President, by resourcing the country’s security agencies, is also proving very responsible for the security of the state and nation.



“Of all virtues, courage is the most important because it paves way for all other virtues; similarly, of all development variables, security is first, because without it, no other development can happen.



“This is why the President’s resourcefulness towards our security agencies is worth saluting and celebrating,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey said.



He therefore commended the president for his supplies to the Police and the military.



On Tuesday, 21st February 2023, President Akufo-Addo presented a fleet of cars to the Police to augment what the service is already operating with.

The fleet comprise 100 pick-up vehicles, 600 motorbikes and 6 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles.



In addition, the President also commissioned the National Police Headquarters facelift project.



Earlier on 1st February 2023, the president had presented one hundred and seventy-five vehicles to the Ghana Armed Forces.



At a ceremony at Gondar Barracks, in Burma Camp, Headquarters of the Armed Forces, President Akufo-Addo had presented 70 Kamaz Utility Troop Carrying Vehicles; 20 BTR-70 Armoured Personnel Carriers; 20 Husky Armoured Vehicles; and 65 Assorted Toyota Vehicles.



The President also presented a number of communication equipment to the Armed Forces. This is the third time in three (3) years that he has presented vehicles to the Armed Forces, the first being on Thursday, 5th December 2019, and the second being Wednesday, 31st March 2021.

“Like I have been pointing out, all of these presentations are happening at a time that has been very challenging because of the after-effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.



This shows that we indeed have a resourceful president in charge who can be trusted to lead this country out of the current economic doldrums,” the MCE said.



He reiterated calls on the Ghanaian people to believe in the government and support it.