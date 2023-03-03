Akufo-Addo has quadrupled the sins of John Mahama's era - Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure says he believes Mahama did better than Akufo-Addo is doing

An investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has said that the wrongs of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government are a multiple of those that were committed under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

He explained that, having started his journalism career under the administration of Mahama, his assessment of both governments has proven that the incumbent has been far worse.



Speaking during a University of Ghana 75th Anniversary Public Lecture on Ghana’s 66th Independence on the theme, “Our Ghana: Reflections on Integrity and Resilience, he explained that a lot of the work he did helped the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win power in 2016.



Manasseh Azure, however, explained that while he doubted that the Akufo-Addo government could ever match the John Mahama government in terms of non-performance, it has become clear that his fears have been overly confirmed.



“I was born in 1985 after the last military intervention in Ghana. I started my full-time practice as a journalist under the John Dramani Mahama administration. I covered some of the very top investigative stories with which the opposition at the time used to fight the administration.



“On December 9, 2016, when the Electoral Commission declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of the presidential elections, I said to myself that never again should Ghana be subjected to this level obscenity. I repeated those who had ears to spare for my naïve prophecy that if President Akufo-Addo ever committed a quarter of John Mahama’s mess, Ghana will crash.

“Six years on, there appears to be a unanimous consensus that Nana Akufo-Addo has not committed a quarter of John Mahama’s sins; he has quadrupled them,” he said.



Nana Akufo-Addo is in his second term as president but there have been many cross-sector concerns about the poor management of the economy by the government.



Many have called for a number of urgent measures to be undertaken to help the situation, such as cutting down of the size of the government.



More particularly, there have been several calls, even from within the New Patriotic Party, for the sacking of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, however, stated that he does not see anything wrong with the output of his minister and for that reason he should relieve him of his job.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







AE/OGB