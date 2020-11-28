Akufo-Addo has shown exemplary leadership to be retained - Kwabena Agyepong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Kwabena Adjei Agyepong, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians to vote to renew the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 7, having delivered on his promises.

He said the President had shown resilience and prudent economic management especially in the wake of COVID-19 with numerous interventions to ameliorate the plights of the citizenry.



Addressing a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Breku in Awutu-Senya-West, Mr Agyepong said President Akufo-Addo had been consistent with fulfilling all his 2016 campaign promises to Ghanaians.



After traversing the country with the President, the overwhelming welcome was a clear testimony of the massive endorsement of President Akufo-Addo by Ghanaians, come December 7, he stressed.



"Everywhere we have been, the signs are clear that the President has delivered on his mandate, be it infrastructure, schools, roads, water and what have you, Mr Agyepong stated.

"We have a President who is compassionate, competent, visionary and caring action man, working for the interest of all," the former NPP General Secretary noted.



Mr Agyepong told the electorate to disregard the candidature of former President, John Dramani Mahama saying "he has nothing new to offer."



He said the Presidency was not meant to be used to correct mistakes by erratic leaders as President Mahama has been telling Ghanaians, that he would correct his mistakes if he was given a second chance.



Mr Agyepong said the Presidency was a place for serious business, not a remedial classes for correction of mistakes.