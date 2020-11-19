Akufo-Addo has tainted his integrity with corruption scandals - Analyst

President Akufo-Addo

A political analyst, Mr Michael Ebo Amoah, has suggested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost the goodwill he had when it comes to the fight against corruption.

The lecturer said the trust Ghanaians had in the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration has reduced drastically and if care is not taken, Ghanaian voters might spring a surprise on him and the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.



He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration has been hit by serious scandals and although these scandals may not have any serious impact on the election, the NPP should not take Ghanaians for granted.



“The person who will win the elections is already there. But the NPP themselves have a track record. Sometimes you think you have won the elections but the tables can turn. Ghanaians can sometimes show you the ‘shege’ attitude. Corruption, as it stands now, may have little or no impact. But the NPP government should not let people think that they have regretted bringing them to power," he said.



He said the president in 2016 won the elections because he was tagged as incorruptible and the former president lost his morality test when it came to the elections.



He said it is bad for a governing party to be hit with scandals with barely three weeks to an election saying Nana Addo has lost 70% of his goodwill due to the corruption scandals.



His integrity and credibility have been tainted and this may affect the voter turnout, he added.

He also explained the Office of Special Prosecutor was established purely to gain political advantage and not to necessarily fight corruption.



He was worried the NPP failed to include corruption in their manifesto-like they did in 2016.



On the establishment of the OSP, he opined that resourcing existing bodies such as CHRAJ, CID, and other bodies could have done an effective job.



According to him, he was not enthused about Amidu’s appointment considering his track record in public office.



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.