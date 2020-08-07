General News

Akufo-Addo has taken Ghana’s democracy 28 years back – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of setting Ghana’s democracy back.

According to the NDC flagbearer, the President has compromises state institutions with politics and oppressed Parliament.



He also berated the government for abondening projects started by his administration.



Below are details of the post by Mr Mahama;

The tragedy of the Akufo-Addo administration is not only the collosal debt it has saddled Ghanaians with. It is not only the huge fiscal deficit he has created even before #COVID19.



It is not only the hundreds of projects he has abandoned causing taxpayers money to go waste.



It is not only his poor infrastructure record.



This particular tragedy is in the destruction and politicization of our institutions. A judiciary that lacks impartiality, an oppressed Parliament, a pliant Electoral Commission, an Auditor General hounded out of office, a misused military, anticorruption institutions in bondage, an intimidated media, and a terrified moral society.



These constitute the tragedy of the four years of Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He has set our democracy back twenty-eight (28) years. This is what makes it a patriotic duty for all patriotic Ghanaians to join hands to rescue our nation.



I, John Dramani Mahama, will restore dignity and independence to our state institutions. I will depoliticize our democratic institutions and make them work effectively and independently for all Ghanaians.



Ghanaians will respect the judiciary once again. Justice will be impartial and Ghanaians will be able to express themselves freely, once more, without fear of harassment or death.





