Akufo-Addo has touched many lives – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touched many lives since the assumption of office on January 7, 2017.

He reveals that the various policies and programmes coupled with other initiatives the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is implementing are all aimed at solving the numerous challenges confronting the citizenry.



“Under Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP, this Constituency has benefited from the planting for food and jobs, over eleven dams under the 1 village 1 dam and several communities connected to the national grid.



The President has touched many lives and several communities across the country with his social interventions and developmental projects”, he revealed



Mr Awuku joined Elvis Botah, his deputy who is also the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP for the Nadowli Kaleo constituency in the Upper West Region on Wednesday to campaign in several communities in the constituency.

He appealed to residents to vote for the party and its candidate “ I'm confident President Nana Akufo- Addo and Elvis Botah will succeed in Nadowli Kaleo come December 7, 2020, with your support,” he told residents.



Sammi Awuku is embarking on what he termed ‘Boots on The Ground campaign aimed at touching base and rallying volunteers across the country for the final push for the party’s victory.



According to him, the 2020 polls is a must-win for the NPP calling on all to come on board the winning team in various communities across the length and breadth of the country.