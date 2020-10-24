'Akufo-Addo hasn’t brought Heaven to Ghana but he’s done well' – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A stalwart of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has noted that Ghanaians who have decided to renew the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are not doing so because the President has turned Ghana into Heaven, but are of the view that he has done well and will do more if his mandate is extended.

He noted that Ghanaians who have decided to vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the upcoming presidential elections are convinced that he has done better than former President John Mahama, who is his key contender in the election.



“The Ghanaians who have decided to give Akufo-Addo 4More are not saying he has brought Heaven to Ghana. No! They’re only saying he’s done good in 4yrs and there’s hope for more and that JM is the alternative. That’s all!” He wrote on social media.



Even though there are 12 presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential election, Mr. Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are the main contenders.

Both Mahama and Akufo-Addo have been campaigning based on their party manifestos and track records.



Mahama served as President from January 2013 to January 2017.