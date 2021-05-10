Akufo-Addo hasn't changed; he just needs time to fix the country - Gideon Boako to Ghanaians

" . . Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hasn't changed. He's the same Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has told Ghanaians.

According to Dr. Gideon Boako, President Nana Akufo-Addo will need time to fix the country stressing his second term just began.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, he asked Ghanaians not to lose sight of the good works of the President in his first term, citing some good policies like the free SHS, payment of allowances among others.



Dr. Gideon Boako also reminded Ghanaians of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on world economies, for which Ghana has also been badly affected and therefore will take a gradual process to get the nation back on her feet.

He, however, empathized with Ghanaians over their plight but believed the President is on the right track to improving their living conditions.



He called on them to exercise patience with the President saying " . . Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hasn't changed. He's the same Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. It's the same Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the same government that had the good heart to improve the lives of the citizenry that is in power again...and is in action to adopt good policies to continue improving the lives of the people."



