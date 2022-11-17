'Akufo-Addo hasn't made up his mind to fight corruption' - Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been a disappointment in his promised fight against corruption.

He was blunt on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that the President has been pretending to be fighting against the canker.



“ . . President Akufo-Addo has not made up his mind to fight corruption, he knows about whatever is happening . . . Is he not in the known of the so many things going on? Who has been prosecuted? . . . Charles Adu Boahen has been sacked, fine . . . but the President hasn't made up his mind to fight corruption, people will continue till their caught, if you are caught fine, other than that we are in . . . that is the situation that we are in," he said.



Corruption is believed to have taken the center stage in the Nana Addo-led government with many calling for some heads of Public Services to be fired.

According to Sulemana Braimah, the Office of the Special Prosecutor set up to fight exploitation of the state purse has failed.



“We were here when Martin Amidu resigned from that post . . . with Kissi Agyebeng, I don't know how it is going to end . . . if the people who set up that office are not willing to fight corruption, what is your duty there as a Special Prosecutor?” he questioned.