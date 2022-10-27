1
Akufo-Addo holds crunch meeting over cedi depreciation, IMF bailout and inflation

Ill End Galamsey Before End Of My Tenure President Akufo Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo is presiding over a crunch Cabinet meeting at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region over the depreciation of the cedis against the major currencies, the IMF bailout, and soaring prices of food and other goods.

The meeting, which will end on Sunday, October 30, 2022, will culminate with the President addressing the nation on measures taken to address the issues.

The retreat will find solutions to the raging economic crises and measures to mitigate the effects.

Ahead of the meeting, President Akufo-Addo has been meeting with some identifiable groups to seek their buy-in.

Among the groups met are Organised Labour, Market Women, Association of Forex Bureaus, Ghana Employers Association, Private Enterprise Federation, the AGI.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, addressed members of the Presidential Press Corps after the stakeholder’s consultations and said updates would be provided on issues after the Cabinet discussions.

