Akufo-Addo holds off signing Anti-LGBT+ bill pending Supreme Court decision

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that assenting to the anti-LGBT+ Bill will be on hold until after the determination of a pending case at the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a meeting with the diplomatic community at the Peduase Lodge, he mentioned that a private citizen has challenged the constitutionality of the bill at the Supreme Court.



He, therefore, urged the diplomatic community that Ghana will not turn her back on her enviable, longstanding record on human rights observance and attachment to the rule of law.



According to him, he is aware of the anxiety voiced by members of the diplomatic community about parliament's passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill last week.



The bill has generated a flurry of reactions internationally and nationally.



On March 4, 2024, the Ministry of Finance advised President Akufo-Addo against signing the Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law, warning that such action could result in significant repercussions for the country’s financial support from international organizations such as the Bretton Woods Institutions.

The statement also highlighted concerns that the expected US$300 million financing from the First Ghana Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation (Budget Support), currently awaiting Parliamentary approval, might not be disbursed if the bill is signed.



President Akufo-Adoo said, “in the circumstance, it would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands and await the decision of court before any action is taken.”







Background



After three years of deliberation, Parliament approved the highly contentious Anti-LGBT+ bill.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin initiated a voice vote on the bill after the third reading a week ago.



The bill which was passed on Wednesday, February 28, will only take effect if President Akufo-Addo signs it into law.



During the last parliamentary session on the bill, the then Deputy Majority Leader, now Majority Leader, Afenyo Markin, attempted to amend it to replace prison sentences with community service and counselling.