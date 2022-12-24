Akufo-Addo honours Pastor Brian Amoateng with Head of State Award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Pastor Brian Amoateng

The Founder of the International Youth Summit and Head Pastor of Mercy Life Church, Pastor Brian Amoateng, has been honoured by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo for his enormous contribution to youth development.

The renowned preacher has consistently created opportunities that are geared toward youth empowerment in Ghana.



The honorary award is presented to individuals who have continuously and consistently supported youth work or led the development of young people in Ghana for not less than five (5) years.



It was obvious that in the light of youth development in Ghana, Pastor Brian Amoateng has carved a strong niche for himself.



Head Pastor of Mercy Life Church, Pastor Brian Amoateng



The Head of State Award Scheme was presented to the Republic of Ghana’s second lady.

Pastor Brian Amoateng was honoured together with Samira Bawumia, political heads, the wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu (Asantehene), and others.



“For your consistency and support for the development of young people in Ghana and beyond for the past nine years. You radiate a great sense of inspiration for our generation. Given this day, December 19th, 2022, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic and Chief Patron of the Award Scheme,” the honorary award reads.



Pastor Brian Amoateng was represented at the ceremony by his senior brother, Prophet Sampson Amoateng, who accepted the award on his behalf due to circumstances beyond his control.



Pastor Brian Amoateng’s impact on the youth has gained global recognition, as evidenced by a number of awards, such as the Youth Leader of the Year award by the Youth Excellence Awards, which he has won three consecutive times, the Most Influential Young Ghanaian Award in 2017, and the Africa Role Model Award for Youth Empowerment.



Pastor Brian is an author, a life coach, a philanthropist, and an entrepreneur.