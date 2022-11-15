Akufo-Addo in London on private visit - Presidency

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana, on Sunday, 13th November 2022, for a two-day private visit to the United Kingdom. President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 16th November, 2022, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.
