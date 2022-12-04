10
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo in Nigeria to attend ECOWAS summit

Akufo Addo Buhari Dkjsl President Akufo-Addo and Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari | File photo

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in Nigeria for a meeting of leaders of the Economic Commission of West African States, ECOWS.

He arrived in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and was received at the airport by the Nigerian Miniter for Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi.

ECOWAS leaders are attending the 62nd Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the sub-regional group which takes place today, December, 2022.

According to the Senegalese president Macky Sall who is also in Abuja for the meeting, "the Summit will address, among other topics, politico-security, economic and financial issues."

ECOWAS is currently led by Umaru Sissoco Embalo, president of Guinea-Bissau, who earlier this year took over from President Akufo-Addo.

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: