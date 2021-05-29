Akufo-Addo in breach of the constitution over burning of excavators - Minority

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has said the Attorney-General Godfred Dame must be summoned before the House to answer questions on why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should not be held in breach of the constitution and the laws of Ghana.

He was reacting to President Akufo-Addo’s call on aggrieved persons who have expressed their displeasure against the burning of excavators to go to court.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of phase one of the law village, the President said, “I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh. I strongly disagree and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about.”



But Haruna Iddrisu says the AG must be summoned before the House in accordance with Article 88 to answer questions on why the President should not be held in check for being in breach of the constitution of Ghana.



He said some evidence or material must be provided to prove that the burning of excavators is sanctioned by the laws of Ghana.

According to him, his side awaits to see any law that supports the burning of excavators.



The Minority Leader said as the principal legal advisor to the President, the AG must address the House on the matter.



He opined that the President must lead a lawful republic in accordance with his oath to uphold the constitution and the laws of Ghana.