Akufo-Addo in 'victory dance' with NPP supporters in London

After being declared the winner of the just-ended presidential elections, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been seen in a viral video dancing to the famous 'Oye' song at an event in the United Kingdom.

President-elect Akufo-Addo while being welcomed at the event showed off his dance moves as the gathering applauded him.



The president-elect has been on an official assignment in two African countries, Cote D’Ivoire and Guinea to witness the inauguration ceremonies of Alassane Ouattara and Alpha Conde on their re-elections.



In a viral video, President Akufo-Addo is seen dancing and waving to party supporters.

Per the announcement by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the election by 6,730,413, representing 51.595% of votes cast.



Watch the video below:



